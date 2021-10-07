Cindy Crawford & Lookalike Daughter Kaia Gerber Looked Like Actual Twins in This Matching Leather Jacket Moment

When your mom is a supermodel, it’s certainly not a bad thing to not only look like her, but to dress like her. That’s exactly what Cindy Crawford and her mini-me, daughter Kaia Gerber, did at the Alanis Morrissette concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Wednesday night — their outfits prove that classic style never goes out of fashion.

They started with a basic pair of jeans — a dark wash for mom and a light wash for Gerber. (See the photos on Page Six.) They matched it with a simple white t-shirt, boots, and a black leather jacket. The 21-year-old decided on a buttery leather blazer while Crawford picked an edgier biker jacket — and we love how both of them showed off their flair for fashion. Not only was their wardrobe chic, the duo looked like they had an absolute blast while at the concert.

Kaia Gerber/Instagram.

Gerber shared a video in her Instagram Story with the two of them singing their hearts out to Morrissette’s single, “Head Over Feet.” The short clip shows how close the two really are — that mother-daughter bond is real. For Gerber, looking like her mom isn’t something that she’s shied away from, even though they are both in the modeling industry. In the early days of her career, she admitted that she “didn’t see it at all,” but now, she has to “take a moment before realizing” whether it is her or her mother in certain photographs, per her 2019 essay for Vogue.

Even though she looks like her mom, Gerber says “the biggest compliment is when someone says I act like my mom.” And she also has a sense of humor about the entire mother-daughter supermodel experience when people can’t tell the two of them apart. She jokes, “My mom’s the one with the mole.” We will make a note of that for next time (wink).

