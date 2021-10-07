Jake Gyllenhaal Remembers Crush Jennifer Aniston’s Genius ‘Pillow Trick’ For Shooting Sex Scenes Together

Jake Gyllenhaal hasn’t worked with Jennifer Aniston since 2002’s The Good Girl, but he sure has fond memories of his time working with the Friends star. We already knew that he had a serious crush on her, but this revisit to his time on set with her gives us insight into what Hollywood sex scenes are really like.

We get to thank Howard Stern (of course) for reviving the crush conversation again, which Gyllenhaal joked that it was “torture” working with Aniston because he was attracted to her. And we love that he was a 21-year-old man attracted to an older woman, Aniston was 32 at the time. “Oh yeah, it was torture, yes, it was,” he said on The Howard Stern Show. “But it was actually not torture. I mean, come on. It was a mix of both.” He admitted their sex scenes in the movie were “awkward” because there were “maybe 30, 50 people watching it” — uh, not the most romantic of settings.

He promised that it wasn’t the time to get excited even if he was lying in bed with his work crush. “That doesn’t turn me on. Most of the time it’s oddly mechanical,” Gyllenhaal explained. “And also it’s a dance. You’re choreographing for a camera.” But that doesn’t mean Aniston trusted certain body parts to behave — they sometimes have a mind of their own. So she made a very helpful suggestion to keep things as HR-friendly as possible.

“I do remember a pillow. The pillow technique was used,” he said. “That was just preemptive and generally always used when actually in a horizontal place in that movie.” And that’s not a bad idea to avoid “protrusions” as Stern called it in the interview. “I think she was actually very kind to suggest it before we began,” The Guilty star laughed. “She was like, ‘I’m putting a pillow here.’ That was all she said. I think I remember that.” We will probably never look at The Good Girl the same way again, but don’t mind us if we freeze-frame the love scenes to see if we can spot an Aniston-suggested pillow.

