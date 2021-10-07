Michael Jackson’s Son Prince Jackson Is Sharing How His Dad Would Have Related to Britney Spears

So many celebrities have weighed in with their opinions about Britney Spears’ conservatorship case, but very few truly understand her level of success and fame, especially in the music industry. Yet there’s one celebrity kid who thinks his late father would have been able to relate to what the pop star is going through because his life was scrutinized in the same way. Yes, Prince Jackson is chiming in with some valid points about how the two are kindred spirits.

When asked by Too Fab how his dad would respond to Spears’ legal case, Prince had a thoughtful response. “Coming from a place of love and care, I would say just good for her that she’s going in a direction that is making her happy in life, and that she’s taking control the taking charge, but that’s really all I can say,” he said. He also emphasized that the “Gimme More” singer needs to focus on getting her personal life back on track — even if that means taking a break from performing — because that’s something his father did from time to time to focus on his young family.

“You got to remember that everybody’s a human being,” Prince explained. “And if what’s best for her right now is to take some time for herself and her family — that’s exactly what she needs to do. Similar to my father, that’s what he needed to do.” Spears and Michael’s trajectories to fame both show notable similarities — coming from a small town, skyrocketing to fame at a young age and dealing with the struggles that come with success and the glaring spotlight. There’s even speculation that the “Thriller” star reached out to Spears just weeks before he died in 2009, allegedly warning, “Don’t end up like me,” per Look magazine, via Your Tango.

The #FreeBritney fans have noticed the parallels in their careers (see the long BritneyTheSTan Twitter thread on this) and it’s fascinating to see that Michael’s oldest son also understands how they both thrived and suffered from their success. And that’s why Prince stands alongside her and “respect[s] her decision” because Spears is “making that choice to put [her] mental health first.”

