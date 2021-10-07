Kate Middleton’s Gorgeous Gold No Time to Die Dress Was Styled After One of Diana’s Own James Bond Looks

Ever since she became a member of the royal family in 2011, Kate Middleton has used a number of public engagements as an opportunity to pay sartorial homage to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Whether hitting the red carpet or attending a match at Wimbledon, the Duchess of Cambridge’s nods to the Princess of Wales are always elegant and classic — reminding us all of the effortless style Princess Diana possessed. At the recent James Bond movie premiere, Kate’s gown fully complimented a style that Diana wore more than 30 years ago to another Bond film, and that was reportedly her intention all along.

Kate’s gorgeous gold gown, designed by Jenny Packham, made a stylistic homage to a gown worn by Princess Diana at the premiere of A View to a Kill in June 1985. At the premiere of the James Bond movie, Diana wore an etherial metallic gown with long sleeves by Bruce Oldfield. The backless dress was clearly a total show-stopper, and Kate reportedly wanted to pay tribute to this particular look that radiated old school glamour.

Princess Diana at the ‘A View to a Kill’ premiere in June 1985 ASSOCIATED PRESS.

According to a new report from Us Weekly, Kate took “inspiration from the late Princess and wanted to pay homage to [her] on the night of the No Time to Die premiere by channeling the dress Diana wore at the View to a Kill premiere.” Indeed, Kate definitely succeeded in mimicking the opulence of Diana’s gown from the 1980s. Even better, her gold gown was the perfect compliment to Diana’s metallic silver.

Prince William and Kate Middleton at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere in September 2021 MEGA.

Kate and her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, have totally used their style as a way to remember their late mother-in-law; the woman who helped shape both of her two sons. With each new event, we loving seeing the subtle ways these women use clothing and style to send a message and remember Princess Diana as a style icon. It’s so clear what an impact the late Princess of Wales had on these women, and we cannot wait to see how it continues to inform their style for years to come.

