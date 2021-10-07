Britney Spears & Kevin Federline’s Sons Look So Much Like Their Dad in This Rare Instagram Appearance

Over the years, Britney Spears and Kevin Federline have made a concerted effort not to share that many photos or videos of their sons on social media. In fact, Spears herself has said on the rare occasion that she does post a photo with her teens, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James, that her boys are getting to an age where they don’t want to be on social media that much. But recently, fans got a rare glimpse of the siblings on Instagram, and we can’t get over how much they’ve grown.

It seems like only yesterday Spears was holding each of her sons’ hands on the arrival carpet of The Smurfs 2 premiere. But in this new photo, the two teens look so tall and grown up. The picture was posted by Federline’s friend Eddie Morales, according to Page Six, and featured the two tall teens goofing around with the family friend. Both Jayden and Sean bore striking resemblances to their famous father — from their hair and facial features to their smiles

While Spears and her former husband have kept their two boys’ lives as private as possible, that doesn’t mean that the mom of two, in particular, hasn’t gushed about her kids on social media from time to time — and with their permission. Back in March, Spears marveled at how grown up her boys were, and shared the sweetest photo with her sons.

“It’s so crazy how time flies …. My boys are so big now,” Spears wrote in the caption to her post. “I know…I know… it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees … GEEZ !!!! I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right.” While we love that Federline and Spears are shielding them from the public eye as much as possible, seeing these rare glimpses of the former couple’s boys reminds us how much time has gone by.

