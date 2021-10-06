Ivanka Trump Wanted to Fight This Story of Her Flashing a Hot Dog Vendor in High School

If Ivanka Trump had a certain idea of what life in the White House was going to be like, she was definitely dealt with some rude awakenings. The eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump seemed to be under the impression that certain West Wing press offices were at her disposal whenever a story Ivanka deemed unsavory came out. And there was one particular account of Ivanka allegedly flashing a hot dog vendor in high school that she wanted the White House to intervene and silence, according to Stephanie Grisham’s new book.

But let’s back up a moment and try to understand why the former First Daughter felt that these instances meant that she could bend protocol. Former East Wing communications director and one-time White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham alleged in her tell-all book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House, that taking advantage of White House resources for her personal use was always Ivanka’s plan. “From the very start, Ivanka made it clear that she expected the White House press office to siphon off some of its resources to defend and support her,” Grisham alleges in her book.

In Stephanie Grisham’s new tell-all, 'I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House', there was a reported deep divide between Melania and Ivanka Trump. https://t.co/F27UOZT3Kw — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 6, 2021

“She obviously had a Google alert set for her name and would go to Sean Spicer whenever a story about her popped up that she didn’t like, which was most of them, expecting us to push back. That happened even if 90 percent of a story was positive. She would focus on obscure small facts that she didn’t like or claimed weren’t true.”

There was, however, one story that Ivanka wanted to wholly deny. The story, Grisham writes, concerned a “rumor that as a teenager attending Manhattan’s elite Chapin School, she and some friends had flashed a sidewalk hot dog vendor from the window of their classroom.” The story, initially written in Emily Jane Fox’s 2018 book Born Trump: Inside America’s First Family, seemingly gained media traction, much to the chagrin of Ivanka.

“Responding to something like that would only amplify its importance and give more oxygen to the story,” Grisham points out. “But Ivanka didn’t see it that way.” Indeed, throughout her time in the White House, Ivanka’s efforts to curate a certain image of duty and ethics seemed to be more of a priority than following them. As Grisham summarizes, “Image was everything in the Trump family, and Ivanka worked very hard to convey an image of perfection.”

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.

