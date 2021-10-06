Prince Charles May Be Giving This London Home to William’s Kids Instead of Harry & Meghan

With all of the changes that are happening in the the royal family, there was bound to be some conversation about property and real estate. As Prince William and Kate Middleton consider moving their family closer to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles seems to have some plans of his own for his current residence — Clarence House. And it looks like the home that would have initially gone to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is being saved for the youngest generation of the royal family.

The Prince of Wales is reportedly considering bequeathing Clarence House to his eldest son’s children, according to Daily Mail. As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem settled in to their Montecito home and life, Clarence House is “now more likely to be saved for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, or Prince Louis,” the outlet reported. Of course, the home has a lot of sentimental value, especially for Prince Charles.

The Band of the Coldstream Guards plays outside Clarence House ASSOCIATED PRESS.

Clarence House was the home of the Queen Mother, who passed away in 2002. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have lived there for years. However, the “outdated decor is a turn-off for younger royals,” reports the Daily Mail. “No one is terribly fond of Clarence House because it’s still seen very much as the Queen Mother’s place.”

While the news might seem like a slight toward Harry and Meghan, the couple has clearly set their roots in California, and appear far more focused on continuing their philanthropic endeavors through their Archewell Foundation. As for Prince Charles, he reportedly intends to scale down the royal family’s properties and make the homes his family and ancestors have lived in more like museums — accessible to the public — per Daily Mail. Clearly, more changes are in store as the monarchy heads into the future.

