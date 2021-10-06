Stanley Tucci’s Taste: My Life Through Food Is Ideal for Foodies — & It’s 26% Off On Amazon

When Stanley Tucci took us all on a culinary journey through Italy, we couldn’t help but crave the best pasta, pizza, and wine for which the country’s become known. And while we wait for the next season of the CNN series, we have two options to keep us satiated: First, you can revisit all of Tucci’s travels by watching the entire first season of Searching for Italy on HBO Max. But the second option seems just a bit more enticing. The Oscar nominated actor’s memoir and cookbook, Taste: My Life Through Food, is finally here — and you can buy it on Amazon for 26% off!

Image: Gallery Books Gallery Books.

Prior to Taste: My Life Through Food, the acclaimed actor wrote two cookbooks — 2012’s The Tucci Cookbook and 2014’s The Tucci Table, co-written with his wife Felicity Blunt. But this new book is very different from Tucci’s previous outings. Why? Because it’s so incredibly personal. Tucci’s memoir chronicles his life in and out of the kitchen throughout the actor’s youth, adulthood, and career. With reflections on his food-centric films Big Night and Julie & Julia, anecdotes about his wife, and their time together cooking for and with their kids, Tucci’s book features sweet memories and scrumptious recipes.

Turning the pages of Tucci’s Taste: My Life Through Food there’s really something — whether it be a recipe or charming anecdote — for everyone. This is a whole new side of Tucci the accomplished actor hasn’t shared before, and in some ways feels like an extension of his Searching for Italy series. You won’t want to set this book aside.

