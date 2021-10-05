Donald Trump Reportedly Accused Melania Trump of Not Liking His Kids When They Fought

Can we say that the relationship between Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump is frosty at best? Well, it depends on who you talk to, according to Stephanie Grisham’s new book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House. The former press secretary and chief of staff for the couple reveals that Donald Trump was “in denial most of the time” when it came to his wife and oldest daughter getting along.

Grisham, who wasn’t a big fan of Ivanka and revealed the White House staff and Melania called her “the Princess,” writes in an excerpt obtained by SheKnows, that Donald “never once indicated any awareness of tensions between Ivanka and Melania.” But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a point of contention in his marriage. “I did learn that every once in a while the president and First Lady would argue about the fact, as he put it to her, that ‘you don’t like my kids,’ ” she reveals in her memoir.

In Stephanie Grisham's new book, 'I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House,' Melania Trump had a lot of similarities to this Disney Princess during her time as First Lady. https://t.co/CLG2winwCm — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 5, 2021

While the former Trump aide goes on to say that the disagreement about his adult children with Melania was “a rare occurrence,” she does believe that he chose not to acknowledge the fact that the two family members just really didn’t like each other. “Both of the women, Melania and Ivanka, were important to him, and it wasn’t in his interest to take one side or the other,” she assesses.

'I'll Take Your Questions Now' $23.31 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Grisham doesn’t offer as much insight into how Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump handled their stepmother, but we have to remember that it was Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner, who wielded the most power in her father’s administration. That dynamic likely played into Ivanka’s tense relationship with Melania, who wasn’t very interested in her Washington, D.C. role. And now that they are all out of the White House, we would be curious to find out if the animosity has thawed or if the two women prefer to stay away from each other as much as possible.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who have spoken out about being estranged from family.

