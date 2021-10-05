Reese Witherspoon’s October Book Club Selection Is Finally Here — & You Can Get It For 15% Off On Amazon

It’s finally autumn, and we’re sure you’re ready to snuggle up with a cup of tea, your favorite blanket, and a new book. While the options for what to read next can feel super overwhelming, we just can look to our pal Reese Witherspoon’s book club to find our next page-turner. This month, the actress has chosen Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo as her next book club selection — and you can get the book on Amazon for 15% off right now!

Before we dive into what this story is about, we’ll explain the novel’s title. Sankofa is a “symbol in Ghana of a bird flying backwards in order to gain knowledge so that they can use that knowledge towards future learning.” Naturally, that very symbol really gets at the heart of what Onuzo’s novel is all about.

“Get ready for a life-changing adventure! Our October Pick, [Sankofa] by [Chibundu Onuzo], follows one woman’s quest to unpack her identity after finding out the father she’s never met is the former president of a West African nation,” the caption to Witherspoon’s official book club Instagram post reads.

“In this stirring narrative, Anna sets out to meet her father and a fascinating voyage unravels layered with humor, emotion and questions of belonging. Will Anna’s journey to self-discovery prove to be more than just a trip around the globe?” Well, we don’t need any more convincing beyond that. Witherspoon’s pick sounds like the perfect read as we settle in to autumn. So get that blanket — you’ll want to cuddle up with this book as soon as it arrives on your doorstep!

