Britney Spears’ Cheeky New Topless Photo Walking Away Invites Her Critics to ‘Kiss It’

Over the past few weeks, Britney Spears has honestly been living her best life thanks to the victories in her conservatorship case — including her father, Jamie Spears, finally stepping down as her conservator after more than 10 years. With each new victory, the beloved pop star seems more excited to enter a new chapter of her life. Spears has been feeling freer than ever, which means she has no problem calling out her critics, as evidenced by her recent Instagram activity. In her latest Instagram post, the singer shared a topless photo — wearing nothing but red bikini bottoms and boots — and had a message for her haters.

In the snap, Spears is captured mid-walk with her bare back to the camera. Her hair is pulled up and fans could see the bright red swimsuit bottoms and high-heel boots. “Pssss you heard me … kiss it 💋🍑😂 !!!!” the “Toxic” hitmaker captioned the image.

If Spears is going through her IDGAF phase, we’re absolutely here for it. She’s clearly feeling herself and has no problem using her voice and platform to put haters in their place. Considering everything Spears endured for the past decade, seeing the singer and entertainer be this free is just as refreshing as it is reassuring for her longtime fans. Now, the next phase of Spears’ legal battle is on the horizon, along with happy occasions like her engagement to longtime partner Sam Asghari and more. We’re just excited to see where Spears’ red hot boots take her next!

