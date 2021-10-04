Reba McEntire & Kelly Clarkson Were Both Managed by Their Father-Son Husbands Before They Divorced

For McEntire, it was about going back to basics: “I started taking over signing the checks and then I started realizing how much water cost, and the electric bill, and all the things that was going on in my life,” she shared on Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk experience, via People. “I made the money, I brought it home. So it was a huge, huge change for me.” Before her divorce, she had four people managing her career — and the shift of power for her wasn’t an easy one. “I had my production manager who left, I had my CEO who left, my manager and husband, and my father had died,” she explained. “So four men who were rock and pillars of my world were gone.”

.@kellyclarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, is reportedly doing the MOST by refusing to leave her Montana estate. https://t.co/wNieZei6hC — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 1, 2021

Clarkson’s situation has also had its obstacles because even with an ironclad prenuptial agreement with Brandon, he still challenged its validity in court. The judge has sided with Clarkson, but her ex continues to try and find ways to make her property and money, that is protected by the prenup, a part of their divorce. (Most recently, the judge said the Montana ranch Brandon lives in belongs to Clarkson.)

In addition to her legal case with Brandon, the TV host and her ex-father-in-law are suing each other. Narvel contests that she still owes $1.4 million in commission for The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Voice to his management company, Starstruck Entertainment. She countersued by filing a California labor petition alleging his company never legally obtained a proper talent agency license and that any agreements between them should be “declared void and unenforceable.” Let’s just call it a total mess.

Now, both women are taking back their power and McEntire has some great advice for anyone going through an adverse situation. “Go home, regroup, and listen to see what you’re supposed to do next. Rally friends around you, good positive friends that have your best interests at heart — which I did — and you will survive,” she summed up.

