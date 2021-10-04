George Clooney & Amal Clooney Reminded Us They’re Red Carpet Royalty With This Rare Night Out

The last time we saw George and Amal Clooney on the red carpet together was May 2019. They are known to keep their red carpet appearances to select events, but the couple made sure to step out and support the premiere of The Tender Bar because it’s his latest directing project.

The duo made a simple, yet elegant, statement with their complementary black outfits. Amal chose a stunning black and silver dress with an asymmetrical hemline and trendy cutouts at the waistline. She accessorized her look with a simple black clutch and heels with a splash of silver. George wore his usual, but very handsome, black button-down shirt under a black suit.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP.

During the pandemic, the couple kept the focus on their jobs and their four-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella. While they had to juggle their schedules a bit, they supported each other. “It’s probably like many families where both parents work,” Amal told ET. “I’m lucky because I have a very supportive partner. And we do move around a lot, but we manage it, and I feel very lucky.”

Their children were young enough that they didn’t have to deal with online lessons the way most parents with school-age kids did, but George had a hand in teaching the twins something new.

“He’s mainly teaching pranks for the time being,” Amal joked. “But we’ll see if it develops.”

“Well, I think those can really pay off over time,” George quipped back.

If there’s one thing they can count on, it’s the kids having quite the sense of humor as they grow up. In the meantime, we can expect more red carpet appearances this fall and leading into the award show season. The Tender Bar is expected to make an Oscars run, so that means lots of cute couple sightings (and fashions) ahead.

