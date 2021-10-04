Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!

The snap that Bündchen shared to Instagram couldn’t have been cuter. The mom-of-two, who is also step-mom to Brady’s 14-year-old son with ex Bridget Moynahan, Jack, was positively beaming at the camera as she snapped the selfie. Benjamin looked totally pumped to watch his dad lead the Buccaneers to another victory. Vivian gave the camera a wide smile, too, and from the color of her hair to nearly every facial feature, she was the spitting image of her mom.

All three were clad in their Buccaneers jerseys and ready to cheer Brady on to yet another impressive win for the Super Bowl champions. The Buccaneers went on to beat the Patriots — Brady’s former team — 19-17. “We are ready! Let’s go Bucs!! Let’s go papai!!!” Bündchen captioned the selfie she shared to Instagram. It was surely an incredibly fun outing for Bündchen and her kids, but it’s nothing new for this sporty fam.

Bündchen has made it a habit of sharing certain photos of her children on Instagram, especially snapshots of the family on game day. There’s no denying that in this particular photo Vivian looked more like her mom than ever! The 8-year-old is looking more and more like her mom every single day, and fans of Bündchen surely cannot wait to see what she and her husband share next from their family life.

Before you go, click here to see which daughters who look just like their famous moms.