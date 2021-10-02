Kate Hudson’s Birthday Tribute to Daughter Rani Rose Is the Sweetest Thing We’ve Seen Today

So tell us, who doesn’t love a good birthday tribute post? Especially when it’s one as adorable as Kate Hudson’s to her daughter, Rani Rose?

The Almost Famous actress and mom of three uploaded an intimate, touching video of Rani to her Instagram on the occasion of the little girl’s third birthday. Rani looked like a fairy princess, cuddling up to her mom, while Kate was quietly singing Happy Birthday. She captioned the post, “Our little Rani Rose is 3 today. Her birth was as beautiful as the days that have followed. What a gift to our family. Happy Birthday baby girl!!!”

Back in 2018, Hudson announced she was expecting her first child with now-fiance, Danny Fujikawa, and on October 2, 2018, they brought their daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, into the world.

Ever since then, Rani has been a frequent guest star on Hudson’s Instagram, along with her big brothers Bingham and Ryder. Whether it be funny videos or tribute posts, Hudson isn’t shy about showing off her kids. Most recently, we saw Hudson’s tribute to her girl on National Daughters Day; she’s also credited Rani with being her fashion inspiration — and the mother-daughter pair have definitely had some adorable twinning moments.

In fact, Hudson revealed in an interview with People that Rani is already turning into a mini version of her mom. “She wants to work out with me. She gets on there, she’s doing her butt exercises. She kind of does her own version of them. Turns into a little bit more of a dance move.” She added, “I’m learning so quickly that this whole ‘everything that is moms is yours’ when you’re a girl is real.”

Happy birthday to you, little Rani Rose!

