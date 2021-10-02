Gabrielle Union is no stranger to posting cute family photos, but this one of her and her toddler daughter Kaavia has us seeing double.

Union posted a series of photos on her Instagram of the coziest looking morning you can think of. On her left side is a knocked-out puppy, probably daydreaming about food, and on the other is Kaavia, who continues to be a constant mood with her expressive little face. And Kaavia is looking like a mini version of her mother in this newest photo set.

Union captioned the photos, “Everybody Tired. Always best to let sleeping dogs and sleepy toddlers chill and just be their cute selves. PS… me @kaaviajames with the twinning @flawlessbygu curls.”

The pair are indeed looking like two peas in a very comfortable pod with stylish PJs and matching natural curls. Honestly, that gorgeous hair and those expressive faces are really making us see double. These two are twinning in the cutest, comfiest way!

We love how open Union is with posting about her family, especially these intimate moments we don’t always see from celebrities. Kaavia is a frequent subject in her posts, and the toddler never fails to capture our hearts.

Prime example: this recent video of Kaavia. While Union and her colleagues were toasting to the success of her new memoir, Kaavia decided she wanted some of the spotlight to herself as well. The post was both adoring and adorable, and Union wanted the world to see the moment.

