Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa eloped back in 1996, and after 25 years of marriage, the two seem as happy as ever — and it’s never been more apparent than now, for Ripa’s birthday.

On Oct. 2, Consuelos made an adorable birthday post for his wife, posting a series of silly, heartwarming photos of the two goofing off on a beach to his Instagram.

He captioned the post with a touching love letter, “Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant. My dance partner in life… My forever girl. For all the important days we’ve missed being together over many years, I’m so grateful to spend this special day with you. I love you, Happy Birthday amore’, M.”

Despite the family spending a lot of time together, Consuelos has been apart for quite a bit this past year. For a while, he quarantined in Vancouver while reprising his role for the hit series, Riverdale. According to Hello, because of this, he even missed Ripa’s 50th birthday last year.

So this birthday, he’s clearly making sure Ripa feels as loved as possible — and Ripa’s been living it up this birthday.

Along with Consuelos’s touching post, the pair shared some steamy PDA on her show, Live With Kelly and Ryan. On Oct. 1, Consuelos surprised her on live TV with an extravagant cake, a bouquet of white roses, and a smooch for the ages.

We love the public celebration, and we hope the sweet birthday photos keep coming.

Happy Birthday, Kelly Ripa!

