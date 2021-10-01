Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve Jobs Is Now a Paris Fashion Week Model Too

It’s one of the biggest events in the City of Lights! Paris Fashion Week is well underway, and already style novices and total fashionistas alike have been loving what they’ve seen on the catwalk. Along with bold new styles, there have also been some majors debuts. Among them, Eve Jobs, the daughter of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, walked during coperni’s Paris Fashion Week showcase, and gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes preview of her look.

In the series of photos, the daughter of the late tech giant showed off her complete coperni look, which featured a neon green short sleeve turtleneck top, a black, high-wasted miniskirt with a silver pattern akin to fireworks, black platform sandals, sunglasses and a bag. Eve looked like a blend of ’90s staples with futuristic flair. She even gave her social media followers a look at how her hair was styled, and an audience member’s photo of Eve taking the runway. (You can see all the photos here.)

In a recent strut down the runway, Kate Moss' daughter Lila Moss, shows off her insulin patch. The duo looked stunning during the Fendi and Versace show! https://t.co/zyZVkI0eI6 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 28, 2021

“I can’t put into words how extraordinary this collection is,” the accomplished equestrian began the caption to her post. “It was an honor to be apart of the vision [coperni]. Congratulations to my loves [Arnaud Vaillant, coperni founder and CEO], [Sébastien Meyer, Creative Director of coperni] and the entire team!!” Once the entire look was complete, Eve hit the runway and looked like a total natural — see the photos for yourself here.

Based on Eve’s recent modeling gig, it looks like the 23-year-old is joining a host of famous young faces who are taking the fashion industry by storm. Eve is in the company of other celebrity kids like Lourdes Leon, Lila Moss, Kaia Gerber, and more who are quickly growing their burgeoning modeling careers. With such good company, we’re interested to see how this next generation separate themselves from their parents’ established legacies.

