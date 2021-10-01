Britney Spears Shared Her Most Risqué Naked Photos Yet After Her Major Conservatorship Win

Britney Spears had a big week after her major legal victory suspended father Jamie Spears from presiding over her conservatorship. She and fiancé Sam Asghari didn’t attend the hearing and headed to a tropical island to stay away from the press frenzy — and Britney is celebrating her win by taking it all off.

The shedding of her clothing on her Instagram page feels like her throwing away the burdens the last 13 years of her father in control of her life. It’s like a weight has lifted off of her, so why not celebrate with a bunch of naked photos of her fit body? The 10-image carousel has the “Gimme More” singer in various stages of undress on the beach and the hotel bathroom. She covers up her nipples (sort of — her nipples do make a cameo appearance) on the deserted beach, and then carefully placed emojis over any area Instagram might censor on her fully nude bathroom photos. Britney is feeling herself in the best way, so she added a sassy caption, “Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody 😉💋🙊 !!!! Pssss no photo edits … the tub curves.”

Britney and Asghari haven’t revealed where they are on vacation, but it did require a prop plane to get to their location. She shared a video of what looked like a very secluded spot, which is likely why she’s free to run around naked without tourists or photographers chasing her down on the beach. And that’s exactly what Britney needs right now — freedom to do whatever she pleases. A source told People that the vacation was designed “to take the stress off ” and that “she’s happy with the result of the hearing.”

There are more legal steps ahead as Britney’s team will be back in court on Nov. 12 so the judge can decide whether to terminate the conservatorship altogether. In the meantime, CPA John Zabel has been temporarily appointed as head of her conservatorship through Dec. 31. But we love seeing the pop star so happy and she’s sharing that with all of us. “Having the time of my life here,” she said in her latest Instagram post — and she deserves it.

