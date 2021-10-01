Donald Trump Was Actually Not a Fan of Melania Trump’s ‘I Really Don’t Care’ Jacket

With each new Trump tell-all that comes out, disturbing accounts from the Trump White House are coming to light — and very few of them have surprised us. From the one-term president describing the size and shape of his genitalia to reports of him ogling an attractive aide, each new story validates any inkling of what those four years at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue must’ve been like. And now, Melania Trump’s ‘I Really Don’t Care. Do U?’ jacket is back in the news, not because the olive green wardrobe piece is back in stock, but because of Donald Trump’s reported reaction to why it was worn.

According to former East Wing communications director and one-time White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham’s forthcoming tell-all, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House, Trump was not at all pleased with his wife’s sartorial statement during her June 2018 visit to the Texas border. After the first lady wore the jacket, a media frenzy descended on the Trump White House, questioning what possessed anyone in the East Wing to think the choice of garb was a good idea.

Grisham and the first lady then had a meeting to devise a response, Grisham writes in her upcoming tell-all, per this Vanity Fair excerpt. The two decided that the message behind the jacket was that there was no message — i.e. Grisham’s statement “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message.” Well, that explanation didn’t sit well with the former president.

Melania Trump wears her ‘I Really Don’t Care. Do U?’ jacket in June 2018 ASSOCIATED PRESS.

Grisham’s tell-all further claims that she and the former First Lady were later summoned to the Oval Office as the jacket fiasco continued. During their meeting, Trump reportedly only had one question for his wife and Grisham.

“What the hell were you thinking?” Trump allegedly asked the pair.

From there, the former president decided they could spin the message on the back of the jacket to be a subtle dig at the media, which the first lady followed. In fact, she even went as far as to tell her former friend and White House aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff that she was “driving liberals crazy.” After Grisham’s account, however, it seems like the infamous jacket bothered her husband even more.

