Angelina Jolie’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Zahara Showed Off Her Fabulous Style on the Red Carpet Last Night

It feels like a number of celebs have recently been taking their kids to some major red carpet events. We’ve loved seeing these parent-child photos over the course of the past few weeks, but it looks like this latest mother-daughter duo seriously upped their game when it comes to red carpet style. Angelina Jolie and daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt graced the red carpet of the Variety’s Power of Women event last night and absolutely melted our hearts.

We know that Jolie is incredibly close with her six children, and that was apparent while she posed with her 16-year-old upon arrival to the empowering event. The Oscar winner and humanitarian was practically beaming while photographers snapped photos of the pair. Both Jolie and her teen daughter fashioned contemporary monochrome looks, with Jolie wearing a taupe, long sleeve tiered dress, and her daughter sporting a pair of white, wide-legged trousers, matching billowy top, and oversized belt.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie Emma McIntyre.

While posing on the red carpet, Zahara and Jolie wrapped their arms around one another and looked as close as ever. To be honest, though, this is nothing new for the mom of six. Within the past few years, Jolie has become more comfortable with bringing her children to major industry events and ingratiating them with the work she is so passionate about. More recently, Zahara actually made an appearance on Jolie’s Instagram page, reading one of her favorite summer books — The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison.

Zahara and Jolie were really quite the standout pair at Variety’s Power of Women event. As Zahara gets older, perhaps we’ll see more of her at such events alongside her famous mom. But until then, we’ll relish seeing these rare red carpet appearances of the young fashionista and her mom!

