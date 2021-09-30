Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova’s Young Kids Had a Big Reaction to Their Parents’ NSFW Music Video

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have been together for two decades, thanks to the steamy music video for his hit song, “Escape.” The tennis star was only 20 years old when she was hired to play his love interest — and the chemistry was undeniable from the moment the director called, “Action!”

Now the couple has three kids, twins Lucy and Nicholas, 3, and daughter Mary, 1, and they are finally catching on (at least the older ones are) as to what their parents were up to the day they filmed the music video. “I think my kids have already seen—well, I think, no, I know my kids have already seen that video,” Iglesias admitted on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “And they’re putting two and two together. Like, ‘Oh, really?'” Even his children knew what was up — a love spark that can’t be denied.

In revisiting the video, Iglesias and Kournikova have several hot and heavy moments in a bathroom, which gets them kicked out of the club. So they take it to a parked car, where they naturally steam up the windows. They finish up their make-out sesh in the theater he’s performing in. Let’s just say, this was not a hard day’s work for either of them. So it’s understandable that the couple’s little ones are a little confused by watching the clip because “it does throw them off a little bit.”

But dad loves seeing how they react to the beginning of their love story. “‘What is mom doing there, you know, with dad, you know? When was this?’ It’s actually, it’s incredible to watch the expression on their faces,” he shared. “It’s pretty cool.” That’s probably the most we’ve heard about his family in years — and likely all we will get for some time since they enjoy their privacy, but it’s so sweet to know that his kids will always have a memory of how their parents met.

