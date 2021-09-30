Ellen Pompeo Is Facing Backlash For This Story of Fighting With Denzel Washington on Grey’s Anatomy

When you are on a long-running and successful show like Grey’s Anatomy, sometimes you lose a little perspective on how a show should operate. Ellen Pompeo is catching plenty of heat on Twitter for laying into director Denzel Washington (yes, two-time Oscar winner Denzel) after they didn’t see eye-to-eye on the set.

The episode goes back to 2016 and Pompeo decided to revisit that moment on her Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo podcast (although maybe now she wishes she didn’t tell the story). When another actor on the set wasn’t living up to his potential in a scene, the actress took charge of the situation and started to offer guidance to them. Washington didn’t love her undermining his authority as a director and that’s when things got a little heated on the set. “Denzel went ham on my ass,” Pompeo said. “He was like, ‘I’m the director! Don’t you tell him what to do!’ I was like, ‘Listen, motherf**ker, this is my show! This is my set! Who are you telling? You barely even know where the bathroom is!’ “

Denzel Washington: Hey folks I’m directing this ep, we’re gonna have a great time 👍🏽 Ellen Pompeo: pic.twitter.com/u6H8Egbohw — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) September 30, 2021

OK, so the delivery could have been better on Pompeo’s end, and she admitted that she has “utmost respect for him as an actor, as a director, as everything,” but Twitter loves to have a say in these situations. Tiffany Cross, host of MSNBC’s Cross Connection asked, “I wonder if she’d talk to Scorsese or Spielberg like that?” And Elie Mystal, justice correspondent for The Nation, chimed in with a not-so-subtle tweet, “One time, James Baldwin gave me some writing advice and I said “THIS IS MY COLUMN, MOTHERF**KER!” j/k I’d never do that. This tweet is about Ellen Pompeo.”

And of course, some memes made light of the situation, but for the ABC star, it might be a reflective moment. She probably knows she got overheated in that particular moment, but her storytelling skills years later are rubbing people the wrong way. But we have to say, for a podcast debut (yes, she’s only one episode in), Pompeo certainly knows how to become a trending topic.

