Prince William May Be Worried His Younger Kids Will Leave the Royal Family Like Prince Harry Did

The last two years for the royal family have been trying to avoid headlines about the feud between Prince William and Prince Harry, but it’s really about both men making different choices in life based on their lineage. The idea of “the heir and the spare” is antiquated, so one royal insider believes that the future king and Kate Middleton are trying their best to navigate that path better with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Robert Lacey, author of Battle of Brothers, believes the palace hasn’t nurtured the importance of the other siblings, who are further down the line for the throne yet still public figures. He calls it a situation that has “blighted” the royal family for decades, including Prince Harry and Prince Andrew. “William is working with Kate to help all their children develop what they find personally fulfilling,” Lacey told People.

Kate Middleton looked absolutely gorgeous in gold at the red carpet premiere for the new James Bond film! 🎥 🍿 https://t.co/yGpBOjFDEL — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 29, 2021

But in helping them find their passion, it likely includes keeping them in the royal ranks — a Prince Harry type of exit is something they want to avoid. With Queen Elizabeth mentoring William since the age of 13 for the throne, the sense of family duty is deeply ingrained in him. The couple is also doing their best to bestow a sense of normalcy on their three children, despite their life of privilege, which includes carpooling to school and sitting down for dinner as often as possible.

Lacey describes William and Kate’s parenting style as centered “around stability” because it was something that both William and Harry lacked after their parents’ divorce and the death of Princess Diana. “As royal parents, both Kate and William have focused on… working to ensure that all three of their children enjoy the peaceful childhood that eluded William and Harry,” he explained. But even with a balanced personal and public life, the kids live a very different existence than that average child — and it’s going to take a lot of nurturing and encouragement for the family to emphasize the importance of royal duty, especially once they see their Uncle Harry’s approach to service.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.

