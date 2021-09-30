Suzanne Somers Is a Fitness Inspiration in This Gorgeous New Bodysuit Photo For Park Magazine

Suzanne Somers’ 75th birthday is less than a month away, and she can’t wait for it. In her new interview and photoshoot with Park Magazine, she showed off both her insanely toned legs and her beautiful outlook on aging.

The Three’s Company actress said, “Aging is amazing. Aging is something you should aspire to and look forward to and want.”

Suzanne Somers Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images.

Following her shocking breast cancer diagnosis back in 2000, Somers decided to turn everything around and prioritize her health above all else. She added, “I have to say that since I embraced health, I have never enjoyed life more. I like the way I look. I like the way I feel. I like my energy … I can tell you that aging can be so incredible if you know how to approach it. It takes a little bit of work.”

Somers has always been candid about everything in her life from health to sex. And with this new cover story, she tells everyone the scoop on staying sexy and healthy in your seventies.

She takes a bunch of vitamins to help such as omega-3 oils, estrogen, fish oil twice a day and even applies progesterone when necessary. She says her secret is to prioritize listening to your body when it’s “telling you it needs some help.”

Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images.

Somers has been quite open this past year about her past characters, her loving husband, and her self-esteem tips. In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle earlier this year, she also discussed how keeping up a beauty regimen has helped her so much throughout the years. “A beauty regimen is so important as you age, because you want to present your best face not only to yourself and your husband or your family, but to the world. And to not take care of yourself means you don’t value yourself.”

At 74-years-old, we can say that Somers is definitely body goals and we can’t wait to see what other secrets about her regimen she’ll tell.

