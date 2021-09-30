Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Isabella Jane Cruise Is Channeling Dad Tom Cruise’s Rock of Ages Look in This New Photo

Some offspring love the fact that they have A-list parents, while others like to keep it as quiet as possible. Until recent years, Isabella “Bella” Jane Cruise has liked to keep her life as private as possible. Bella has had a cloud of mystery surrounding her, despite having two A-lister parents, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise. But in this new selfie, Bella is seriously channeling her famous dad with this Rock of Ages-era Tom Cruise look.

On September 24, Bella posted a selfie on her Instagram of her sporting a Bill Murray shirt, red bandana, and beanie combo while looking so effortlessly cool. With a shag haircut, minimalist septum ring, and a unicorn tattoo, Bella is looking like the hippest chick on the block. Despite the fact that she was adopted by Kidman and Cruise, Bella is seriously taking after dad Cruise here for us — especially from 2012 musical Rock of Ages in which he rocks long hair and a bandana à la his daughter’s Instagram.

What we do know about Bella is that she is an enigmatic artist who frequently posts about her newest creations, got married a few years ago, and is a Scientologist like her father. For a while, rumors swirled that Bella had a strained relationship with her mother due to Scientology, but she claimed that was untrue to Page Six in 2016, saying: “Of course [we talk], they’re my parents.”

Malin Akerman, Tom Cruise in ‘Rock of Ages’ ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection.

Despite Bella being under the radar a lot of the time, it’s clear that her parents are quite proud of her. In a 2014 interview with Australian Women’s Weekly, Kidman said how proud she is of her eldest children. “Isabella and Connor have chosen creative and artistic fields and are doing magnificently well. I am very proud, above all, of the people, they have become. They are generous, kind, and hard-working.”

Even though Bella likes to keep her life quiet, we’re hoping the cool selfies and family love to keep coming.

