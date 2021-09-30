Sharon Stone Was Absolutely Glowing at Prince Albert of Monaco’s Side for the James Bond Premiere

At the No Time To Die premiere, there was no time to stop our jaws from dropping. Sharon Stone showed that age really is just a number when she stunned fans at the premiere of the new James Bond film in Monaco with none other than Prince Albert II of Monaco by her side — the second time in recent weeks that these two have rocked a red carpet together.

While so many stars looked like royalty at Wednesday’s event, Stone and Prince Albert of Monaco really stole the show. Stone attended the event in a stunning silver Dolce & Gabanna sequin midi dress that hugged her curves perfectly, making everybody swoon. She topped the look off with dainty crystal heels, diamond earrings, a small crystal clutch, and a white face mask.

Cary Joji Fukunaga, Sharon Stone and Prince Albert of Monaco Studio Sud / MEGA.

Next to Stone was Prince Albert of Monaco, sporting a classy white tuxedo look. These two were also recently seen together at the Monte-Carlo Planetary Health Gala, where Albert presented Stone with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Rumors have been swirling around the pair, especially since Princess Charlene hasn’t been seen in the public eye with Albert for a while. The couple’s separation has people thinking that a royal split may be on the horizon. And Albert being hand in hand with Stone hasn’t helped the rumors one bit.

It’s been an incredible year for Stone, from her beautiful red carpet looks to the release of her moving memoir The Beauty of Living Twice.

In an interview with NPR, the actress discussed how she’s grateful that her memoir made people see a different side of her. “I think people see me and realize, ‘She’s been through the same s*** I’ve been through, and she sees me and I see her, and we can meet in a place of tenderness.’ And for me, that’s made my world so beautiful, so remarkable, so special.”

