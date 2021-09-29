Donald Trump Reportedly Had Eyes for More Than Wife Melania Trump in the White House

Donald Trump had more than his share of infidelity allegations while he was in the White House. For some people in that position, they might be on their best behavior, knowing that America was watching their every move. But for Donald, he reportedly doubled down on his bad behavior by trying to get the attention of a young female staffer. Those are some of the scandalous allegations being lodged by Stephanie Grisham in her upcoming book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now.

The former press secretary and chief of staff wrote, in an excerpt obtained by The Washington Post, that Donald became “obsessed” with one unnamed female press aide. He was constantly asking of her whereabouts because the 45th president wanted to “look at her [behind]” and asked for her to be brought into his Air Force One cabin. Sigh. While this type of behavior isn’t shocking for men in power, especially if they are in the White House, but it’s disappointing. Women shouldn’t have to be subjected to such abuse in the workplace.

And it appears that Melania Trump was well-aware of her husband’s indiscretions. Once Stormy Daniels’ news became public, she did her best to punish him behind the scenes. Grisham also was on the receiving end of what would be an HR nightmare for any corporation — he reportedly called her from Air Force One to give her a description of his penis to counteract the porn star’s account that it didn’t look like “the mushroom character in Mario Kart.”

Donald is pretty angry about Grisham’s book and has already denounced the soon-to-be-published tell-all. He put out a statement claiming that she was “paid by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things,” per CNN. But it’s hard to discredit everything when he doesn’t have the best track record with women — and obviously, he’s not denying any of that, he’s just trying to take Grisham down with his fighting words.

