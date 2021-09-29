Melania Trump Reportedly Found These Small Ways to Get Back at Donald Trump For His Affairs Coming Out

Melania Trump has certainly put up with a lot in her marriage to Donald Trump. While she’s no shrinking violet, the former first lady found her own way to deal with her husband’s infidelities over the years — it wasn’t about lashing out publicly, it seems her actions were done behind closed doors, according to former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham in her upcoming book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now.

In the aftermath of the Stormy Daniels’ affair revelations, Grisham alleges that Melania’s anger was “unleashed” after the very private matter became a hot public topic of conversation. Per an excerpt in The Washington Post, she made it her mission “to embarrass him as he had embarrassed her.” That meant going against anything he did or said for all of the world to see. (Is that the reason behind her constant refusal to hold his hand?)

Melania reportedly played the jealousy game, too, by making sure she found a good-looking military man to escort her “arm-in-arm” to her husband’s first State of the Union address because “the floors of the Capitol were too slippery.” Grisham had a chuckle over that one. “I laughed to myself because I’d seen the woman navigate dirt roads in her heels,” she wrote. And then Melania upped her petty strategy by having Grisham edit out the word “wife” from her statement to the press about the affair allegations. The revised edition said, “She is focused on her family & role as FLOTUS — not the unrealistic scenarios being peddled daily by the fake news.”

But in the end, Melania just left Donald out to dry. “This is Donald’s problem. He got himself into this mess,” Grishman wrote. “He can fix it by himself.” Reportedly, the former first lady wanted nothing to do with political life and rarely enjoyed her time in Washington, D.C. This was her husband’s dream, not hers, and the invasion of privacy unearthing all of Donald’s skeletons was the last thing she wanted to deal with.

