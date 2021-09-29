Donald Trump Tried to ‘Assure’ a Staffer That His Penis Was ‘Not Small or Toadstool-Shaped’

In news you probably didn’t want to hear today, but are going to — Donald Trump was reportedly obsessed with setting the record straight about his penis size after Stormy Daniels alleged it was small. Yes, that’s one of the latest revelations coming out of former White House staffer Stephanie Grisham’s upcoming tell-all, I’ll Take Your Questions Now — and we are just shaking our heads over this.

Let’s backtrack for a moment so you can see where we started with this absurd topic of conversation. The porn star wrote her own tell-all book back in 2018, Full Disclosure, which talked about their first tryst while Melania Trump was home taking care of a newborn. She goes into lurid detail about Donald’s member saying it was “smaller than average,” but if you really need to know… “not freakishly small,” according to an excerpt obtained by The Guardian. “He knows he has an unusual penis,” Daniels wrote. “It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool.” And of course, she compared his penis to “the mushroom character in Mario Kart” and called the encounter “the least impressive sex” she’s ever had. OK, now let’s fast forward to Grisham’s account.

In the aftermath of Daniels’ book, the former senior aide recalls the time Donald hopped on the phone from Air Force One to defend his penis, per an excerpt in The Washington Post. That sounds like an HR claim to us and we know that the former president has a history of making inappropriate comments to women. And judging from his recent statement, per CNN, about Grisham’s publication, he is not too pleased with anything she has to say.

“Stephanie didn’t have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning. She became very angry and bitter after her break up and as time went on she was seldom relied upon, or even thought about,” he wrote. Donald went on to say his former aide had “big problems” and needed to work those issues out. The book will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 5, but we certainly know that this insider’s view is shaking the former president to his core.

