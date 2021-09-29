Gabrielle Union’s Family Worried About Dwyane Wade’s Intentions After Her First Marriage Left Her ‘A Little Lighter’ Financially

In her second memoir You Got Anything Stronger?, Gabrielle Union showed her longtime fans that she is more than comfortable putting it all out there. From the misconception of what it means to have a work-life balance, to her marriage with NBA star Dwyane Wade, there’s very little the Bring It On star is averse to sharing. But in a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Union got more candid about how her family was nervous that Wade was only interested in her for her money based on the experience she had in her first marriage.

“Your family was nervous that Dwyane was going to take your money?” Kimmel asked Union. “Yes. Because it had happened before. There was some precedent there, otherwise known as my first marriage,” Union said, adding that her first marriage left her “a little lighter” financially.

Union described how her first husband, NFL player Chris Howard, was also a man who was making “a lot of money” at the time of their marriage.

“That’s what we were talking about with the first one, too, and then there was a change of fortune. Bring It On hit,” Union said, referencing the 2000 movie that catapulted her to a new echelon of fame.

“It led me to — when it was over, I had to write the check. My family really didn’t like it, because it cut into their budget.”

Upon meeting Wade, it was Union’s father who was pretty upfront about wanting to know why Wade was interested in his daughter. “When he first met Dwyane he was like, ‘What are your intentions? What do you want from my daughter?'” Union recalled Wade replying that he only wanted Union’s “love,” and things eventually began to smooth over.

Since those early days of Wade and Union’s relationship, the couple has gone through a lot of change, including the birth of their two-year-old daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, whom they welcomed via surrogacy. But through her recent memoir, Union has been able to distill more anecdotes and life lessons she’s retained from both her relationship and career. These days, the couple seems more united than ever and we just cannot wait to watch them continue to flourish.

