Jason Momoa’s Adorable Kids Lola & Nakoa-Wolf Stole the Show on the James Bond Premiere Red Carpet

Tuesday night in London seemed like the perfect evening to turn a red carpet movie premiere into a family affair. Everyone from the British royal family to the stars of No Time to Die — the film marking Daniel Craig’s final stint as James Bond — hit the premiere in some of their best looks. But nothing was quite as sweet as actor Jason Momoa’s time on the red carpet with his kids, 14-year-old daughter Lola Iolani Momoa and 12-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa.

The Game of Thrones alum looked like the proudest dad in the United Kingdom during last night’s premiere, as he posed with his two children, whom he shares with wife Lisa Bonet, on the red carpet. Momoa looked dapper as ever in a classic tux, while his children showed off their own burgeoning fashion sense. Nakoa-Wolf looked so much like his dad, sporting his long hair and a black leather jacket, while Lola bore a striking resemblance to her famous mom in a black minidress with tassels and a pair of white boots.

Jason Momoa, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, Lola Iolani Momoa at the ‘No Time to Die’ premiere Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP.

It’s definitely no secret that Momoa and Bonet are incredibly close with their children, including Zoë Kravitz, whom Bonet shares with former husband Lenny Kravitz. This blended family is so tightly knit together, and whether it’s on the red carpet, or in precious photos that are posted to Instagram, they just love to show affection to one another. Here’s hoping that Momoa and Bonet bring their kids to more red carpet events in the future!

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity marriages.

