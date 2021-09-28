Donald Trump’s Aide Was Urged to Go Play Him Show Tunes Like ‘Memory’ When He Got Too Upset

It’s not unusual for any of us to turn on music when we are feeling upset or anxious, but the latest story about Donald Trump was certainly not what we expected. According to former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham’s upcoming book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now, the former president’s staff used soundtracks from Broadway musicals to calm him down.

Grisham, in an excerpt via The New York Times, talks about Trump’s temper at length, calling it “terrifying.” She realized his anger issues were not “just for shock value or the cameras” and she “began to regret [her] decision to go to the West Wing.” But the most astonishing claim about his temperament involved the White House staff designating one employee to become the “Music Man,” which involved playing his favorite show tunes to calm him the heck down. (Think “Memory” from Cats.)

According to the new Trump tell-all 'Peril,' by @realBobWoodward and @costareports, Melania had an emotional moment on her final day as first lady. https://t.co/IYukO8g4jd — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 27, 2021

Given the fact that he lacked support from the Broadway community, it’s surprising that an Andrew Lloyd Webber ballad sung by Betty Buckley had that meditative effect on Trump. But Grisham goes on to detail that the former’s president’s “obsession with control” even trickled over to his personal life. She alludes to a colonoscopy he underwent without anesthesia because he didn’t want to cede power (even temporarily) to Mike Pence. After all, it would be “showing weakness.”

In a Tuesday statement, per The New York Times, Trump doesn’t confirm nor deny her allegations, but he took the time to insult Grisham as much as possible. He stated that his former aide “didn’t have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning” and that she “had big problems” that needed to be addressed. He continued about Grisham being “very angry and bitter” about her split from the Trump administration and that she’s now about “to say bad and untrue things” because of “a radical left-leaning publisher.” But he has to realize that we now wonder what show tune was playing while he was writing his angry Grisham statement.

