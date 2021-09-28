President Joe Biden’s Nephew Cuffe Is Dating Former Real Housewives of Orange County Star

We had a reality show president in the White House with Donald Trump, and now, we have a reality show adjacent president with Joe Biden. That’s because his nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens, went Instagram official with former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King.

Anyone who has watched the Bravo TV series knows of the dramatic split between King and her ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, with whom she shares three children, daughter Aspen, 4, and twin sons, Hayes and Hart, 3. It’s been a rocky road of infidelity (Edmond is now engaged to King’s former friend and the couple’s threesome partner — whoa), and child custody and financial disputes leading up to their (finally settled) divorce this year. She’s dated since separating from Edmonds, but the news that she’s in a relationship with Biden’s nephew makes things really interesting.

She shared their dating status on Saturday with a photo of the two of them embracing and sweetly looking at the camera. Owens grasps King with his left arm while she swooped in from the side to give him a big bear hug. She captioned the image, “Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like “my main squeeze”… so just meet my man.” So King obviously cares about her new boyfriend very much, but it looks like she’s trying to protect him from the tabloid headlines that plagued her for the last few years.

Even though his uncle is the president of the United States, Owens, the son of Biden’s younger sister, Valerie Biden Owens, and husband John Owens, is an attorney. He’s not normally in front of a camera or arguing with rich women regarding who didn’t get invited to a cocktail party. But King has also put that life behind her since she last appeared regularly on the show in 2017, and she now spends her time raising her children, including attending to Hart’s cerebral palsy medical needs. Let’s hope this relationship brings her much happiness and peace — because she deserves it.

