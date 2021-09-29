Britney Spears Was Allegedly Being Meted Out Stimulant Medication For Work Appearances Only

The long-awaited Netflix documentary Britney vs Spears by documentarian Erin Lee Carr and journalist Jenny Eliscu discusses everything about pop legend Britney Spears’ long and complicated life that the filmmakers could get their hands on — specifically, all the details on her conservatorship battle. And fans are losing it with what they’ve learned. One of the biggest allegations that has come forward regards Spears’ medication, and a claim that the singer was given more of her stimulant medicine on the days when she was working on The X Factor by order of those in charge at the time.

Back in 2012, when Spears was a guest judge on singing competition The X Factor, the new documentary alleges that the singer was ordered to have her medication strategically allotted — more on the days when she was working, and less on the days that she wasn’t.

In the film, Eliscu refers to documents on hand regarding Spears’ treatment while working on X Factor and makes the following conclusion: “There are different dosages on ‘non-work days’ and workdays. On one hand, Jamie and the team valued the benefits of stimulants for Britney’s performance. This had been the case for her tours and for her participation on ‘The X Factor.’ By the same token, Jamie wanted Britney not to take stimulants. This contradiction has not been resolved.”

Britney Spears urges everyone to practice self-love in this new Instagram photo! The singer and mom also showed major love to the "Free Britney" campaign. ♥️ https://t.co/fNNGErvDp1 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 17, 2021

The type of medication isn’t specified beyond the fact that it’s a stimulant (thankfully! Britney Spears deserves whatever scrap of privacy she can hold on to). But the allegation made in the film that her dosage was altered in the interest of her ability to perform is troubling nonetheless, as it implies that Spears’ productivity may have been factored more highly than her overall health. Only Spears’ doctor can say for sure what her medication regimen should have been, but we’re disturbed by the implication that anything other than Spears’ well-being was on their minds.

The documentary further alleged that, during her time on The X Factor, Spears was under intense pressure and might have walked away, but for concerns that it “would look bad and fuel rumors of Spears being unwell” — once again leaving us concerned that her health was not the primary focus. If people have learned anything from the #SaveBritney situation, it’s that mental health should always trump “appearances.” We sincerely hope that once Spears’ is truly over, that she can surround herself with people who take up that mindset as well.

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.

