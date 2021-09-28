Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Kate Middleton Stunned in a Gold Gown For Her Rare Red Carpet Appearance at the New James Bond Premiere

Kristyn Burtt
Britain's Prince William, left, and his
Prince William, Kate Middleton Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP.
Every Time Pippa & Kate Middleton
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, speaks
It was a big night out for the royal family as Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out for the premiere of the James Bond film, No Time To Die. While everyone looked fabulous in their formal-wear finest, it was Kate, who stole the show on the red carpet.

She looked absolutely stunning in a gold gown that showed off her fit figure, but also added a bit of drama with a capelet attached to the shoulders — when she turned around she had sparkling gold cascading down her back. She let the dress do the talking as she styled her hair in an updo to make sure the focus was on the outfit and the bold earrings to match. This major fashion statement was a departure from her more conservative look that she normally is drawn to — and we love that she chose something outside that box that is flashy, yet still in her comfort zone.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP.

The royal family greeted cast members, including Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch, at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Prince Charles was there as a patron of the British Film Institute and Prince William was there as president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, so that made the rare red carpet engagement with all four of the royals rather special. The night was also a charity benefit for the three U.K. intelligence agencies, and health care workers and military members were invited to attend the screening as a grateful thanks for their contributions during the pandemic.

This might be the most formal we have seen the royal family since the pandemic began — their last major red carpet appearance was a cute one with all three kids joining them in December. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis showed off their unique personalities and proved that they are already media pros at public events. And it’s no wonder, they have the best teachers in red carpet etiquette from William and Kate.

Kate Middleton, Prince William

