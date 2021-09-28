Oprah Just Announced Her Latest Book Club Pick — & It’s 36% Off On Amazon

It’s about that time of year: the seasons are changing, the temperatures are getting chillier, and all you want to do is cozy up with a good book. Well, you’re in luck! Among the incredible selection of novels she’s already given a platform, Oprah Winfrey just announced her latest book club pick — and it’s sure to have you hooked from page one. The multi-hyphenate took to Instagram earlier today to share that her selection is Richard Powers’ emotional novel Bewilderment — and it’s currently 36% off on Amazon right now.

Bewilderment “packs a mighty emotional punch,” Winfrey said her in announcement video. “At its heart, it’s a father and son story of Theo and nine-year-old Robin and the grief they feel after they lose Alyssa, Theo’s wife and Robin’s mom, in a tragic car accident,” Winfrey says of the story. “But the sorrow that they face, and the bewilderment they experience, is even bigger than that.”

Winfrey also describes how the novel highlights how both humanity and our planet are in “serious trouble.” The novel also includes thoughtful, beautiful writing from Powers in this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about connection in the face of incivility and apathy. It’s a powerful story that you surely won’t be able to put down. Leaning towards buying it? Well, let us be the ones to nudge you to read along with Winfrey!

Image: W. W. Norton & Company W. W. Norton & Company.

Bewilderment: A Novel $17.88 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Right now, Bewilderment is available on Amazon for a whopping 36% off — a reduced price of just $17.88. With the perfect price and an endearing, emotional story, this novel is a can’t-miss read for 2021. So, join Winfrey and her readers as they turn the pages of Bewilderment!

