Kate Moss’ Lookalike Daughter Lila Moss Was Mom’s Twin in All Ways But One on the Runway in Milan

Hollywood is no stranger to look-alike family members, but this one is a doozy. During the Fendi and Versace fashion show, fans saw supermodel, Kate Moss, and her daughter, Lila Moss, strut down the runway. While they looked nearly identical, Lila decided to get vulnerable with the audience by showing her insulin patch.

Lila looked stunning in a to-die-for ensemble of a Versace one-piece and tweed Fendi jacket. She topped off the look with a Fendi choker, Versace tote, and curled edges in her hair. Her mother, Kate, also stunned the audience with an elegant black keyhole mini dress, Fendi choker, and Versace robe.

Lila posted the show to her Instagram, saying in the caption, “@fendi X @versace. An honour, @mrkimjones @silviaventurinifendi forever grateful for you and your team xxx thank you for the ultimate glam @patmcgrathreal @guidopalau.” (See photos of her look here.)

Many people worry about turning into their mothers — but with supermodel #KateMoss for a mom, maybe that isn’t so bad. https://t.co/16BtL8nck6 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 17, 2020

Along with being a mini version of her mother, Lila is also breaking down barriers in the fashion world. Back in 2020, she opened up about her type 1 diabetes diagnosis, saying in an interview with The Kit that she’d want to help bring awareness. “I’d definitely like to try and help as much as I can. There are loads of things I’d like to try and help with.”

Lila had her insulin patch visible during the runway, making fans go insane over how beautiful and inclusive this gesture was.

One fan commented under her post, “Thanks for wearing Omnipod.” And another posted, “Thank you for not hiding your diabetes!! You are gorgeous!!”

It’s clear Lila has already made a buzz in the fashion world for both her beauty and vulnerability. And we can’t wait to see what she does next.

