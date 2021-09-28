Meghan Markle Updated Another Princess Diana Fashion Favorite & Made It Her Own

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle frequently gives homage to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. But her newest sartorial message was the sweetest we’ve seen yet. During Meghan and Prince Harry’s US trek, they recently stopped to speak at the Global Citizen concert in New York City, promoting Covid vaccine equity. While their speeches were amazing on their own, people are also buzzing about Meghan’s fashion statement.

On Saturday, Meghan and Harry brought both their fashion game. Specifically, the Duchess rocked a black coat on top of a white Valentino shift dress. But the star of her outfit was her black Dior purse. Embroidered in the purse were the letters “DSSOS,” which people have realized is a cheeky abbreviation of “Duchess of Sussex.” The purse itself, however, is an homage to her late mother-in-law.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the Global Citizen event MEGA.

The purse is called the Lady D-Lite bag, named after Princess Diana back in the late 1990s when Diana wore that type of bag everywhere. She wore it around so much that it became a staple for her and Dior officially named the bag after Diana in 1996.

As stated before, this isn’t the first time Meghan has paid homage to Diana — or the first time she’s taken one of Diana’s style staples and added her own little twist. A lot of Meghan’s fashion has been modern takes on Princess Di’s iconic ensembles, like the pink, off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera gown she wore to 2018’s Trooping the Colour. The style was awfully similar to Princess Di’s Catherine Walker ballgown from a 1987 trip to the Berlin Opera House, and furthermore, both royals were shamed for their risqué, off-the-shoulder necklines at the time. Meghan also famously wore Diana’s huge aquamarine ring on the night of her wedding reception, inherited Diana’s Cartier watch, and had her engagement ring built from fa ew diamonds in Diana’s collection.

It’s pretty clear Princess Di is a big inspiration for Meghan, and it’s probably one of the sweetest things. And we hope we keep seeing more homages throughout the years.

