Jennifer Aniston Sounds Really Ready to Be Back in a Relationship

Let’s face it: dating is not easy these days. Whether it’s a consequence of living in the digital age or a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, navigating the dating scene feels totally daunting — and even Jennifer Aniston agrees. The actress recently chatted with the host of SiriusXM’s Lunch with Bruce podcast where she opened up about being single and why she’s ready for a serious relationship.

Before digging in deep as to why now feels like the right time to get back out there, the Friends alum assured host Bruce Bozzi that she hasn’t exactly had time to date, but she is “getting there.” Of course, there’s been one major obstacle in Aniston’s way when it comes to dating. “It’s COVID,” she said. “Although people seem to have met and found love during COVID. I don’t know how it works. I’m curious to walk up to those people and go, ‘So what, how did, what happened?’” Aniston mused.

As for anyone that she’s met during the pandemic, Aniston explained “no one of importance has hit my radar yet. But I think it’s time. I think I’m ready to share myself with another, so I didn’t want to for a long time, and I loved really being my own woman without being a part of a couple — where I’ve been a part of a couple since I was 20. So there was something really nice about taking the time,” Aniston shared.

Of course, the actress does have some guidelines for being set up on a date. “No gingers and no Raya please. I’m an old school girl,” she quipped. After decades of having her love life in the spotlight, it’s clear that Aniston has taken the time she needs to be ready to share this version of herself with a potential partner. We’re sure that longtime fans of the actress will undoubtedly follow any new developments or dates she goes on, and if Aniston has any advice when it comes to dating, we’ll be all ears!

