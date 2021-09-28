Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Gwyneth Paltrow Shared an Effortlessly Stunning Bathtub Nude For Her Birthday

When it’s your birthday, you should be able to celebrate it and commemorate it in the most ideal way. Sometimes, one of the best ways to mark the occasion is just by unwinding after a day full of love and well wishes, which is the exact route Gwyneth Paltrow chose to celebrate her 49th birthday! After receiving a number of birthday messages from friends and fans, the Goop founder took to Instagram and shared a naked photo from her bathtub — ending her birthday in her birthday suit!

The rare snap featured Paltrow totally posed up in her outdoor bathtub. The Shakespeare in Love Oscar winner tactically covered certain parts of her body while tilting her head back and giving a soft smile to the camera — which, we’re going to have to guess, was held by her husband, Brad Falchuk. Throughout the comment section to her Instagram post, Paltrow received a lot of love as her birthday came to a close. Based on the photo, it looks like she chose the ideal way to celebrate her day!

Oddly enough, this isn’t the first time Paltrow has shared a photo in her ‘birthday suit’ for her special day. Just last year, the mom of two took to the ‘Gram once again and posted a photo of herself totally naked — concealing certain parts of her body. “In nothing but my birthday suit today,” Paltrow began her caption to the post. “Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop’s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off.”

Celebrating your birthday and promoting your brand? Not a bad way to mark your birthday! But even Paltrow’s 17-year-old lookalike daughter Apple had some thoughts on the nude snap. “MOM,” the teenager commented, and all Paltrow could do was share a series of crying/laughing emojis. We’re totally here for Paltrow’s birthday suit posts each year on her birthday. And who knows? Maybe she’ll surprise fans next year for her milestone 50th!

