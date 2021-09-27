Angelina Jolie & The Weeknd’s Third Dinner Date Ended at His Place & We Have Some Questions

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd continue to keep us all guessing as to whether they are work colleagues or something more than that. They were spotted on Saturday enjoying a two-hour dinner at the celebrity hotspot, Giorgio Baldi — and it’s certainly not the first time we’ve seen them there together.

They were last seen there in late June where a Page Six source made it seem like the outing was strictly business. “They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date],” the insider said. “He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series [The Idol] he’s starring in.” But this time around, they didn’t part ways after the dinner, according to the Daily Mail. After being photographed in their matching black ensembles, the duo headed into the singer’s SUV with him walking several feet in front of her — no PDA in sight. They were reportedly headed to his new, resort-like Bel-Air mansion that he recently purchased for $70 million, per the U.K. publication.

Now a business dinner is very typical amongst Hollywood celebs, but it was also a Saturday night (date night). And for it to end up at his house versus them heading their separate ways does raise a few eyebrows. But also going to dinner at a restaurant that the paparazzi are known to hang outside of means they aren’t hiding anything— they are courting attention. With Jolie still dealing with her divorce from Brad Pitt, maybe she is enjoying teasing all of us with something other than legal documents.

Whether is it a mentorship, a friendship, or something more, Jolie and The Weeknd are enjoying their cat-and-mouse game with the press. They know it generates headlines, now will it lead to something more than just friends?

