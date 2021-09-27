Will Smith Just Confirmed Jada Pinkett Smith Wasn’t the Only One Exploring Relationships Outside Their Marriage

It’s been roughly one year since Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith took a seat at the famous Red Table to discuss their marriage and Pinkett Smith’s “entanglement” with artist August Alsina. But now, after much speculation and intrigue over the Hollywood power couple’s nearly 24-year marriage, Will Smith is coming forward with new revelations about the couple’s marriage. While discussing his forthcoming memoir, Will, Smith seemingly confirmed that he and his wife have an open, non-monogamous marriage and that both parties have explored other relationships because of that — not just Jada.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage.… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship,” Smith explained in his GQ profile. “So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”

At a certain point, it seems that their conversations then evolved beyond monogamy and into alternate arrangements that would suit their marriage best. And while Will Smith doesn’t go into detail on the “who” or “when” of all this, he does clarify to writer Wesley Lowery that he and Jada both explored relationships outside of their marriage.

“A viewer could have walked away thinking that Jada was the only one engaging in other sexual relationships, when that was not, Smith delicately explained to me, in fact the case,” Lowery writes.

The Gemini Man star also betrays some frustration with the media focus on their relationship after their 12-minutes on Red Table Talk, which, despite their best efforts to set the record straight, didn’t quite dispel the dominant media narrative that Jada had stepped out on Will.

“The public has a narrative that is impenetrable,” Smith said of the intense focus on his marriage last year. “Once the public decides something, it’s difficult to impossible to dislodge the pictures and ideas and perceptions.”

Smith further explained that, over the years, they’ve “given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody.”

This time next year, Will & Jada Pinkett Smith will be nearing their 25th wedding anniversary. Over the course of their marriage, the couple has been very diplomatic about what they share with the public regarding their private lives. But their long-lasting union has always been a point of scrutiny. The two appear to have a relationship that works for them, and as Smith explained, “the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

