This Is Why We Think Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Filmed Their Appearance At Global Citizen Live

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended and spoke at the Global Citizen Live event yesterday, spreading awareness around the importance of vaccine equality. The pair have dove into their humanitarian efforts since moving to California, and we couldn’t be happier to see them enjoying their time in the states. If you’ve looked at pictures from their trip in NYC, you may have noticed that they had someone filming them. Sure, this could be a number of things, but we have feeling it could be footage for their rumored documentary.

According to Page Six, the pair brought their videographer as well as their photographer, Matt Sayles, to document their trip. Although there has been no confirmation of a Meghan and Harry documentary for that multi-year Netflix deal, these photos have us thinking that’s exactly what’s happening. Not only are there cameras with the couple, but you can even see that Harry is mic’d up in a few of the pictures. That could also explain why Markle wore coats on the trip too; to hide her mic. I don’t know about you, but we would be pretty excited if there was a documentary that gave us an inside look into the world of Meghan and Harry.

We cannot wait to see what’s next for the beautiful couple. It feels like making a difference and helping the community are important to both Meghan and Harry, and we look forward to seeing how they use their platform for good. After the year we’ve all had, it’s safe to say we all deserve some good in our lives.

Click here to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s complete relationship timeline.

