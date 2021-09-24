Lori Loughlin’s Court-Permitted Trip to Canada Has Fans Excited About Possible Hallmark Channel Return

Lori Loughlin might be one step closer to a comeback when it comes to her acting career. There are clues that a return is imminent after a recent court proceeding gave her permission to travel to Canada. This would also align with daughter Olivia Jade’s current participation on Dancing with the Stars — the family is hoping for a second chance after their involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin, who is still on probation, has been given the green light by a Boston federal judge to head north for “a filming production project” which should have her “traveling for about one week” in late September or early October, according to The Mercury News. While the court doesn’t state where she will be traveling in Canada, it is widely known that her former Hallmark show, When Calls the Heart, films just outside of Vancouver, sparking rumors that she’s returning to the wildly popular series.

The show kept the storyline open for her character, Abigail, to return and she’s been mentioned frequently during the time she’s been away. Her fellow co-stars have been openly supportive of Loughlin since she’s been going through her legal struggles — and Erin Krakow has publicly shared her hopes that she would see her friend back on the set. “From your lips to God’s ears. I truly, truly hope so. It would make me so happy to see Abigail back in Hope Valley,” Krakow told ET Canada. “And I think there are still a lot of really beautiful stories for her character to get to tell. I would welcome her back with open arms. So let’s hope.”

And even When Calls the Heart‘s co-creator and executive producer Brian Bird believes she deserves another opportunity. “You know I’ve been praying for the best outcome possible for her and her family. Not just the most merciful one, but the most just one as well… We all make mistakes,” he explained to Hearties Hotline Podcast in 2020. “We only want to see the best for her. And Hope Valley is a place of second chances.”

All eyes are now on Loughlin’s upcoming Canadian trip — and with fans, her co-workers and now, the legal system onboard — a comeback might be happening soon.

