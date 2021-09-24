Sarah Jessica Parker Shares ‘Unbearable’ Pain in Losing Sex and the City Friend Willie Garson

Sarah Jessica Parker took the time she needed to gather her thoughts and grieve over the loss of her friend and Sex and the City co-star, Willie Garson. This was not a casual friendship, it extended over three decades — and his death from pancreatic cancer on Sept. 21 has been “unbearable” for Parker.

The actress took to her Instagram account to share a moving carousel of photos of their work and personal relationship over the years. It’s hard not to well up with tears just knowing how deeply Parker felt about Garson. She started her tribute by addressing her pain, “It’s been unbearable. Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship.“

She then dives into what their relationship meant to her, one “that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood.” Parker reminisced about the amount of time they spent in “Carrie’s apartment” where they “laugh[ed] late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ” — the characters and the people bled over from the pages of a script into real life.

Parker also addresses the role that meant the most to Garson: fatherhood. He was a single dad to son, Nathen, 20, whom he adopted through the foster care system in 2009. “My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen,” she wrote. “You were and are the light of Willie’s life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa.” The And Just Like That star wrapped up her eulogy to her pal with the last words he ever wrote to her, “‘Great bangles all around.’ Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP. X, SJ​.”

