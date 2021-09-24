Meghan Markle’s Visit to Harlem School Was an Emotional Experience for Some Students

Meghan Markle made a huge impression on Friday at P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson School in Harlem — it was a reaction she probably didn’t expect when she stepped onto the school grounds. She and Prince Harry were there to continue their advocacy work in children’s literacy — and naturally, the Duchess of Sussex read her book, The Bench, to them.

She even shared a secret with the second graders, talking about son Archie, 2, via People, “I wrote this when we just had our little boy, and I haven’t read it to any other kids, but you!” Meghan also added, “The idea of representation — ‘That looks like me!’ — I wanted everyone to be included in this book.” The main message in the book got through to more than a few young female students, who were moved to tears after speaking individually with her and getting a sweet embrace.

And that moment will likely be the highlight of the Sussexes’ New York City trip because representation has been a big topic of discussion in the family, especially after they left the senior royal ranks. “Growing up as a person of color, I know how important representation is,” Meghan told Oprah Winfrey during their March interview, via Forbes. “I know how important it is to see people like you.” The lack of support she felt from the palace during her time there was beyond a disappointment, but she’s making her mark in ways she couldn’t have imagined now that the couple is living in the U.S.

The duo is able to see the impact they can make with their charitable efforts through the Archewell Foundation and interact with the communities they are hoping to inspire. The Friday visit had Procter & Gamble also contributing to the students’ families with toiletries and hygiene products and donating a washer and dryer for their uniforms. It’s a memorable visit that this school won’t ever forever forget — and a lot of that has to do with Meghan’s presence and the push for representation.

