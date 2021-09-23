Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Luxurious NYC Hotel Choice Is an Old Favorite of Princess Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan made a very specific choice when it came to their New York City hotel because it honors someone close to their hearts: Princess Diana. When his late mother used to visit the Big Apple, the Carlyle hotel was her favorite place to stay — and the couple is keeping on with that tradition.

If you’re a fan of The Crown, you know all about this hotel already after it was seen in the fourth season when Emma Corrin, playing Diana, takes a three-day solo trip to the Carlyle in 1989. She made it her home away from home in the years leading up to her divorce from Prince Charles, so it’s naturally fitting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are staying here during their visit for Saturday’s Global Citizen Live event in Central Park.

In the documentary, Always at the Carlyle, Piers Morgan recounts a story about Diana, Apple founder Steve Jobs and Michael Jackson that he dubs, “the most famous elevator ride in history.” Reportedly, no one spoke to each other until Diana started singing “Beat It” to the pop star — giving all of us a sense of how playful the princess really was (and reminding us of how much Harry is just like his mom).

While Diana always stayed in the swanky 1,800-square-foot Royal Suite, and where brother Prince William and Kate Middleton also resided during their 2014 visit, Harry and Meghan have opted for another room, per Page Six. But any room at the ritzy hotel still guarantees an elite level of service and the utmost privacy during their time in the city — but we still love that Harry and Meghan are honoring a family tradition with the place Diana loved the most in New York.

