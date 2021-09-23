Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Klum Says Brandy Melville Made Her Want to Be a Model

Leni Klum always knew that modeling was in her blood, but for anyone who assumes mom Heidi Klum pushed her into the industry, think again. It was Heidi, who held her daughter back until she was 16 years old, because she wanted her to have a normal childhood.

Leni shared with Octavia Akoulitchev of Rollacoaster Magazine that her desire to model came at the age of 12 when she was asked to shoot for the Brandy Melville brand — but mom had other ideas about this request. “I was freaking out because I loved the brand,” she explained. “And I was shopping with my mom that day so I was like ‘Mom, please, I’m begging you! I’ve wanted to do this for so long. You can do it, why can’t I?’ She said no, and that I was too young. Ever since then I’ve been begging and begging.”

Max Montgomery/Rollacoaster Magazine.

Heidi finally gave her permission when she turned 16 and Leni says it’s been a dream come true for her — and she’s lucky to have a supermodel mom who gives her great advice along the way. “She’s always telling me, ‘Just be true to yourself, and don’t let what other people are saying affect you or change what you’re doing. And it’s always okay to say no.'”

Now 17, Leni is thriving in the modeling industry, having recently debuted her own fashion line during Berlin Fashion Week earlier this month. Heidi is so proud of what her daughter has accomplished in such a short time, writing on her post-fashion show photo, “It makes me so happy to see you this happy.” And we all know this is only the beginning of Leni’s career, we can’t wait to see where the industry takes her next because she’s following right in mom’s supermodel footsteps.

Before you go, click here to see kids who are following in their supermodel moms’ footsteps.

