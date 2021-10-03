Our Favorite Photos of Gwen Stefani With Her 3 Sons Kingston, Zuma, & Apollo

If we had to make a guess, we’d say that Gwen Stefani seems like a pretty cool mom. The Grammy winning artist has three boys — Kingston Rossdale, 15, Zuma Rossdale, 13, and Apollo Rossdale, 7 — all of whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Over the course of her career, Stefani has balanced her work as a singer and a coach on The Voice all while parenting her three sons.

Of course, Stefani has had a lot of help. In early July 2021, Stefani married her fellow Voice coach Blake Shelton after more than five years of dating. Throughout so many of her major life transitions, from fame to divorce, and a new, high-profile relationship, Stefani has seemingly remained so grounded, and shown fans that her boys always come first. Although she doesn’t post about her kids often, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite photos of Gwen Stefani with her sons, and you can check them out below!

Gwen Stefani’s Sons Join Her On Her Wedding Day

It was so important to Stefani to include all three of her sons into her wedding to Blake Shelton. The trio posed with their mom and her new husband for a series of photos, some of which Stefani shared to her Instagram account, following the romantic nuptials. In many of the photo ops and during her ceremony, Stefani wore a custom made veil, with each of her son’s names etched into the fabric.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, & Her Sons Hit A Hollywood Premiere

Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo Rossdale, Zuma Rossdale at the April 27, 2019 premiere of ‘UglyDolls’ Sipa USA via AP.

Back in April 2019, Stefani and her boys hit the red — or in this case orange — carpet for the premiere of the movie UglyDolls. Stefani looked so happy, smiling from ear to ear, while her sons posed for photos alongside the “I’m Just A Girl” hitmaker’s future husband, Blake Shelton. It was the perfect occasion for a family outing, and this quintet looked super sweet.

Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Apollo’s Birthday

If there’s one post featuring her sons that fans can always count on, it’s birthday posts! On February 28, Stefani took to Instagram to share a selfie featuring her baby boy Apollo — who turned seven years old. Stefani and her youngest cuddled up to one another as the mom of three snapped the photo. These two are just so sweet.

Gwen Stefani Introduces Post Malone To Her Sons

During a stint in Vegas, Stefani got some major cool-mom points when she introduced her older two boys, Kingston and Zuma, to Post Malone. The trio even took a photo with the artist. Now, that’s pretty awesome.

Gwen Stefani Takes A Selfie With Zuma

During a holiday Disney On Ice outing in December 2017, Stefani snapped this cute selfie with her middle child, Zuma. The pair cozied up for the photo, and Stefani commemorated the night that she described in the caption as “so fun.”

Gwen Stefani Enjoys Take Your Kids To Work Day

For most children, Take Your Kid To Work Day likely involves office buildings, swivel chairs, and maybe lunchtime at a restaurant. For Stefani’s kids, this day includes heading to set and hanging out with A-list Hollywood talent. On April 30, 2017, Stefani took her two eldest boys, Kingston and Zuma, to work and snapped this black-and-white selfie in the process.

Gwen Stefani Rings In The New Year With Apollo

On New Year’s Eve in 2016, Stefani had the best NYE date with her youngest son Apollo by her side. The two puckered up their lips for the camera as the singer and mom snapped a selfie. Apollo looked absolutely precious in his “Happy New Year” hat.

Gwen Stefani Takes A Selfie With 10-Year-Old Kingston

One of the best elements of Stefani’s Instagram is that the photos go back so many years! This 2016 selfie was snapped while Stefani was on her “This Is What The Truth Feels Like” tour. The singer took the photo with her eldest Kingston, who was just 10 years old at the time!

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have opened up about the struggles of co-parenting.

